PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,444.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $401,340.19 and $7,444.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

