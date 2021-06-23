Playkey Price Reaches $0.0133 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Playkey has a market cap of $218,980.80 and approximately $59,250.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.