Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

