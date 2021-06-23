PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Down 30.2% This Week

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

