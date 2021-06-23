PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.02

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $13.39. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 398,790 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $303.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 139,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

