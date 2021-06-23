POA (POA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,400.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $58,400.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,814,537 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
