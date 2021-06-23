Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $850.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 824 ($10.77), with a volume of 3420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 783.30. The company has a market capitalization of £816.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other news, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £607,620 ($793,859.42). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total transaction of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Insiders sold a total of 722,364 shares of company stock worth $545,400,708 over the last three months.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.