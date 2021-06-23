Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Polaris worth $120,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

