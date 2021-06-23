PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $4.15 million and $170,072.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,982,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

