Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $459.76 on Wednesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $256.85 and a fifty-two week high of $464.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

