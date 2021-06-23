Poolz Finance Price Down 51.1% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $803,592.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

