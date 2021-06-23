PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PopReach from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF)

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

