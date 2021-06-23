Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Popular worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

