Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.29. 1,251,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 940,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POAHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.