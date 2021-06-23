Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Paul Johnson Acquires 500,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON POW traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.15 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,629. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.40. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

