PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Hits Market Cap of $7.80 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $108,309.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

