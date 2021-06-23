Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells $161,550.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

DTIL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 580,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

