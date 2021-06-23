Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE:PDS opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $509.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.12. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

