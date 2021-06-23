Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 826,238 shares changing hands.

PFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £894.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

