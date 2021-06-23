Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

