Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.