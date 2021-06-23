Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

TSE PVG traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 243,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,707. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.84 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -85.28.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

