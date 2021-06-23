PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $710,744.52 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. 92,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

