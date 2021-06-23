PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,183 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,591,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

