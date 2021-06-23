Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Primo Water by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 697,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

