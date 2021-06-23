Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,312.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

