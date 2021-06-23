Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) CEO Purchases $76,700.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,422. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

