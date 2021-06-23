Proequities Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

BOND stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

