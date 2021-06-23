Proequities Inc. Buys 1,689 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

