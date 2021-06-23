Proequities Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.80.

