Proequities Inc. Sells 34,328 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

