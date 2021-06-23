Proequities Inc. Sells 4,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

