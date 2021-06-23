Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $567,465.40 and $65,223.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

