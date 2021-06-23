Project-X (NANOX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $1,522.40 and $6.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for $19,452.15 or 0.59986483 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

