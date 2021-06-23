Propy Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $261,272.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

