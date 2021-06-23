PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

PROS stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

