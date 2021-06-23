ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 23,931 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.