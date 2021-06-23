ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Down 4.6%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.27. 3,375,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85.

