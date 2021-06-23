ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

