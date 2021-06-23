Prosper (PROS) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $754,120.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011892 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

