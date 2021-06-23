Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $282.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

