Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 498,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13. Prosus has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

