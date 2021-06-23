Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Down 0.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.70. 17,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

