Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of PTC Therapeutics worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

