Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Denali Therapeutics worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,962 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

