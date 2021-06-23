Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 113,283 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,283 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Air Lease worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.