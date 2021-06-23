Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 40,046 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OGE Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

