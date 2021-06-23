Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,874 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of JELD-WEN worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.