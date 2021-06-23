Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 507,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 164,767 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $20.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.