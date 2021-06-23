PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.